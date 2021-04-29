Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: All you need to know

According to the latest news, yesterday, at the company’s April Unpacked event, Samsung teased beforehand the unveiling of the “most powerful Galaxy”. In the event, it indicated that the company might launch a new range of computers.

Samsung confirmed as many as three laptops in the event which were specially designed to offer a closer mobile and PC experience. According to the company, the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are aimed at students and home workers.

Samsung Galaxy Book

Galaxy Book comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches across all its models. The lowest Wi-Fi version comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It is tagged with a price tag of £699. The LTE equivalent version is tagged with a price tag of £799.

The higher Wi-Fi version model with 8GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage is tagged with a price tag of £899, while the LTE equivalent version with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage is tagged with a price tag of £1,099.

The models will be available in two colour options: Mystic Silver and Blue. For more info, visit here.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Galaxy Book Pro comes with a 13.3 inches screen size. Both the 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage version with Wi-Fi and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage version with LTE are tagged with a price tag of £1,099.

The 15.6 inches 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage with a Wi-Fi version comes with a price tag of £1,199. The highest-end version comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage along with Wi-Fi. It is tagged with a price tag of £1,499.

All the models are available in two colours: Mystic Silver and Blue. For more info, visit here.

Samsung Book Pro 360

The Book Pro 360 models are only available with Wi-Fi versions. The 13.3 inches 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage version comes with a price tag of £1,199 whereas the 15.6 inches model with the same RAM and internal storage comes with a price tag of £1,249.

The top-end model comes with a 15.6 inches screen and it offers 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. This model is tagged with a price tag of £1,499. The Book Pro comes in two colours: Mystic Navy and Mystic Silver. For more info, visit here.

All the devices will be available on 14th May 2021.