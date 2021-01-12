Samberg, Stiller, Hawley Plan Sci-Fi Comedy

Andy Samberg will re-team with his “Palm Springs” writer Andy Siara for an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama feature at Apple Studios that boasts an incredible pedigree.

Apple closed a deal for the project this past weekend with the film to be based on an original idea by “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Plot specifics are under wraps but a director is expected to be attached soon.

Samberg will star and produce while Siara pens the script and both will be joined by “Fargo” series creator Noah Hawley and actor/filmmaker Ben Stiller who will produce. Bob-Waksberg, Dan Seligmann and Nicky Weinstock will also produce.

The project joins the Apple Original Films banner which has included films like “On the Rocks,” “Greyhound” and “Wolfwalkers” along with upcomers like “Cherry” and “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Source: Heat Vision