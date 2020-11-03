Samantha Akkineni stuns at a scenic peach saree

Samantha Akkineni is most undoubtedly among the most loved actresses down South. She’s a enormous fan following and what she’s becomes news very quickly. The celebrity is very active on social websites also and frequently gives her fans a better insight to her life. Be it her everyday routine, work outs, diet or private life, Samantha makes sure her lovers always remain connected to her. These days, the celebrity chose Instagram to place a gorgeous image of herself. The diva seemed like a fantasy at a cherry blossom saree with gold border.

She paired it up with a pristine white blouse with all elbow-length sleeves providing it a somewhat elegant touch. The actor wore a set of announcement earring to rev up the appearance. We provide this style trip of Samantha a huge thumbs up.