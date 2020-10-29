Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s house has these distinctive attributes

When there’s 1 couple from the South movie industry that has a enormous fan after both independently and as a couple, it’s none apart from Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. The couple tied the knot a couple of decades ago and since, they’ve been happily married. Samantha and Naga frequently keep sharing photos with every other on interpersonal websites that assists their fans to remain connected to the celebrities. Samantha and Naga are the two fans of a calm way of life and their house in Hyderabad radiates only that.

The duo has made certain that they have virtually everything in your home and they don’t have to venture out for whatever. Can it be a swimming pool, fully filled bar space, a film room with theater chairs or even a state-of-art audio platform that the duo has everything inside their mansion and that is what makes it near ideal.