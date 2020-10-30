Sam Smith Releases New Album’Love Goes’ — Song Now!

Entertainment

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read
Sam Smith Releases New Album ‘Love Goes’ – Listen Now!

Sam Smith has released his most recent album!

The 28-year old Grammy & Oscar winning singer simply shed their third studio record Love Movements — and now you’ll be able to hear it .

Sam was intending on releasing the record initially known as To Die For before this season, however, the album has been postponed and the title has been altered in light of world events.

Throughout a brand new interview, Sam demonstrated they underwent cosmetic operation. Learn what they’d done.

In case you missed this, Sam disclosed they have large plans until they flip 35 years of age! Learn what they wish to do until they reach that age landmark.

You are able to download Sam Smith‘s album from iTunes here listen to Love functions below!

