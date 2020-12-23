Sam Allardyce taunts Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal relegation candidates

Sam Allardyce has piled the tension on beleagured Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and emphatically claimed that the battling Gunners are in the thick of a relegation dogfight.

The former England manager was appointed by West Brom previous 7 days subsequent the Baggies’ determination to portion enterprise with Slaven Bilic, the person who experienced masterminded their Championship advertising marketing campaign past year.

Allardyce produced a fewer than auspicious get started to his tenure with his first game in cost ending in a calamitous 3- defeat in opposition to Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

West Brom are presently 19th in the table, five factors from safety and a additional two points adrift of Arsenal who are with no a league earn since November 1.

Arteta’s assurance-sapped aspect ended up battered 4-1 by Manchester Town in last night’s League Cup quarter last at the Emirates and even however that defeat took place in a various levels of competition, Allardyce thinks the loss will only serve to heap further more stress on a side ‘who really do not know what has strike them’.

Asked if Arsenal ended up in a relegation scrap, Allardyce explained: ‘Absolutely. They have not won a PL recreation for almost double figures (is 7, one particular acquire in 10). Getting crushed past night, even however not in PL drains self esteem of Arsenal’s players. They will be wondering what has hit them.’

A lot more to follow…