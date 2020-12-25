Salon owner would instead be ‘concreted in’ than abide by Covid policies

A natural beauty salon owner who is overtly flouting Covid-19 constraints has said she would fairly be ‘concreted in’ than end investing,

Julie Saunderson, who is described as the ‘queen’ of Liverpool’s anti-lockdown motion, operates ‘maskless’ boutique Pores and skin Kerr.

The business enterprise in Sefton has displayed posters indicating ‘you can’t capture what does not exist’, describing Covid-19 as a ‘voodoo virus’.

Council officers and law enforcement have consistently frequented the salon soon after being alerted to the lack of safeguards but the proprietor claimed she has only had to shut for 1 working day given that defying the procedures shortly immediately after the initial lockdown.

She has also flouted a ban on non-crucial companies trading during the four-7 days restrictions in England which began in November.

Below regulations handed in the summer time, experience coverings ought to be worn by staff in premises providing treatment and splendor treatment options.

Skin Kerr is in a tier two region but the Covid denier reported even if a further countrywide lockdown is imposed she will carry on without the need of any precautions this kind of as PPE or a ban on money payments at the salon in Bootle.

Speaking to the Eyes Vast Open YouTube channel, she explained herself as a ‘critical thinker’ who initially complied with the initial lockdown before deciding it was ‘all nonsense’.

Described by the channel as the ‘Queen of Liverpool’s anti-Covid resistance’, the Merseysider claimed Authorities researchers have been performing in a ‘cloak and dagger’ way and she did not trust the Covid testing regime.

Action taken from her salon amounted to a 1-working day prohibition purchase which led to the salon shutting when it was because of to shut anyway, she explained.

Mrs Saunderson advised the channel: ‘That’s the previous I’ve heard of it.’

In accordance to the salon’s Fb web page, it was open for business as standard as of Christmas Eve.

The refusenik said: ‘Regardless of people’s thoughts the salon is essentially executing alright, there is a fantastic group. I will not be closing, they’re heading to have to concrete me in or concrete the store closed.

‘Hopefully the business enterprise will go from strength to strength and I foresee us keeping open up as a result of any lockdowns which is pretty very good for business in the truth that it attracts persons who are of like intellect and we stop up with a client foundation we want to be close to as perfectly.’

Hair, attractiveness and nail salons can stay open up in tier two parts, but need to abide by the Government’s Covid-secure advice for near get hold of products and services.

Guidance states: ‘As an employer, you have a authorized responsibility to protect workers and others from risk to their overall health and basic safety, which include from the hazards of COVID-19.’

Corporations that defy the principles chance fines that can escalate to countless numbers of kilos for repeat offenders. In West Yorkshire, the owner of a hair salon was fined £27,000 right after being open up all through the 2nd lockdown.

Quinn Blakey Hairdressing was described as ‘selfish and irresponsible’ by Kirklees Council.

In accordance to official figures, Sefton has recorded 314 favourable Covid scenarios in the most new 7-day period of time obtainable, with the range increasing by a third due to the fact the begin of December.

A spokesperson for Sefton Council stated: ‘Communities throughout the Liverpool Metropolis Location have worked collectively to keep the area’s tier two hazard status throughout the festive interval, which include enterprises in Sefton.

‘The nearby authority has worked with these enterprises to enable them to run in a Covid protected way to satisfy regulations.

‘Any businesses in breach of these restrictions are putting employees and clients at threat, and will be dealt with via the ideal techniques.’

Metro.co.uk has approached Skin Kerr and Merseyside Police for remark.

To see our report on Covid conspiracy theories, click in this article

Get in contact with our information workforce by emailing us at [email protected].

For far more tales like this, test our news web page.