Salma Hayek & Dolly Parton Will Be Your Most Searched Nude Celebrities On The Net!

The 2020 election might still be many days off, however the outcomes of this 2020″Erection” have been in — and let us just say we’re quite delighted with the outcomes!

Mr. Skin, the website which aggregates and categorizes Hollywood’s famed nude scenes, has recently published their results for its most-searched naked celebs in their own platform. It turned out to be a close race, so undoubtedly, but just 1 celeb can triumph. This season, it had been… Salma Hayek!

The website shared with the remarkable news at a statement, composing:

“[The] clear winner this season — that the’President Erect’ — will be Salma Hayek, who also won the popular vote 11 nations for her standout job in 11 bare characters, 14 naked scenes, 11 bare breast scenes, and six nude buttocks scenes plus a single full frontal (such as Frida).”

Congrats, gurl!

Oddly , the runner was Dolly Parton, that was the 2nd most-searched celeb — especially in states including Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee — even though getting ZERO nude scenes beneath her belt (or over it for that matter)!

Perhaps people only need to have a peek at those key tattoos!

Other honorable mentions contained A-listers Jessica Biel, Daisy Ridley, Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie, also Rachel McAdams, although some notable applicants surfaced as winning particular countries throughout the nation. Individual country winners comprised:

“Amy Adams for North Dakota, respectively Amy Schumer such as Hawaii, respectively Drew Barrymore such as Arkansas, OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter for Kentucky, Omarosa Manigault for Rhode Island, Pam Grier for Mississippi, The Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick for both Delaware and terror queen Sheri Moon Zombie for West Virginia.”

Great to all — but it is good to hear both most hunted gals have been at their 50s and their 70s! ) Plus Lynda Carter and Pam Grier, also?!

We suppose it is true what they say; a classic never goes out of fashion!

Obviously, individuals are not only looking for nude woman stars: that the boys got lots of hits, also!

Mr. Skin’s sister website, Mr. Man, demonstrated the consequences of the 2020 Erection, telling supporters that,”According to the sheer amount of MrMan.com hunts and page views,” Nick Jonas was named this season’s”President.”

No shocker there!

Per the website, other leading contenders contained:

“Zac Efronalong together with the backing of eight countries, including California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Washington. Superman’s Henry Cavill brought from the votes in several states: Idaho, Kansas, North Dakota and Wisconsin.”

AH-Mazing! Con-fap-ulations to each of winners!!

What do U think about such outcomes, Perezcious subscribers? Are you amazed by a number of the celebrities listed on this? Share your ideas in the comments (below).

