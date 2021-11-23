Saihate no Paladin Episode 8 to postpone a week

The anime’s official Twitter account Saihate no Paladin announced that it will air a compilation episode, spanning first to 7th eps. This airing will not be available on the distribution platform, indicating that episode 8 of the anime will be delayed by a week.

The Faraway Paladin or Saihate no Paladin Episode 8 is rescheduled for the episode on December 4. At this time, staff have not given a reason behind the delay.

Kanata Yanagino began publishing novels produced by Caseaga Rin in March 2016 through publisher Overlap Bunko. This work inspired an anime adaptation that will air on October 9. Available on iQiyi, Ani-One Asia, and Crunchyroll with English or English.

Saihate no Paladin or The Faraway Paladin tells the story of a boy named Will who lives in a dead city with a mummy, human skeleton and witch. The three creatures told each other and taught them what they could tell Will.

One day Will questions who he is and along with the 3 undead Will is able to uncover the mystery in the dead city where he lived and dig the blessing behind the 3 corpses that always accompany him.