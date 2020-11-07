Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan like a evening of farming

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently like to break free from the hustle and bustle of town and revel in the calm of the Pataudi palace. Lately, Saif mentioned in a meeting he finally would love to repay in Pataudi and devote time with his loved ones.

Now, photos of the celebrity along with his son Taimur Ali Khan appeared on the internet and immediately went viral. From the graphics, the dad son duo have been sen enjoying some quality time together because they get farming from the fields of Saif Ali Khan’s house in Pataudi. Saif and Taimur certainly do not mind getting their hands dirty and look in a fairly good mood because they like the action together. Have a peek at images below.

Saif Ali Khan will be viewed as well as Arjun Kapoor, Jacquline Fernandez and Yami Gautam at Bhoot Police.