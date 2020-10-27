Sai Tamhankar establishes her very own line of sarees

Saree is an iconic item of clothes. It’s every girl’s pride and portrays our rich culture and heritage. Now, celebrity Sai Tamhankar has established her own brand called The Saree Story that intends to take sarees worldwide.

The celebrity kickstarted the partnership with her school friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan and both have produced several tasteful designs which we believe will acquire several girls throughout the world to embrace this exceptional outfit selection.

Have a peek at the images below.

Sai also talked about the way in which the venture was created. She stated,”Me and Shruti go quite a way. Considering our school dayswe dreamed of doing anything collectively. We were teens then and had no thought just how life was about to form up and ultimately 2020 gave us lots of time to aim this and therefore I took the dive to introduce a brand new side of me ‘The Saree Story’ Sarees can not escape from fashion, they’ve powerful Indian values and customs connected to it. You will find 30 peculiar kinds of Saree within our nation and each nation has a exceptional design of a saree along with a legacy history connected to it, so we thought of seeing our tag’The Saree Story’.”

Interesting, is not it?