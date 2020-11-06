Safaree Samuels Apologizes & Says “I’m Not A Bachelor & I Love My Wife”, After Announcing Previously He Was Single

Update #2 (November 6th): Safaree Samuels has taken to social media, seemingly apologizing for his post and noting that he loves his wife and child. He captioned his post:

A man is nothing without his family. Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there

Safaree Samuels posted a message on Instagram declaring himself single on November 4th. In the image, he posed shirtless next to a luxury orange car with an orange umbrella. He also tagged Divorce Court.

He captioned it:

“BACHELOR?? Ending 2020 right ??”

He also tweeted on November 4th:

“I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you Steve Jobs”

He then followed up with: