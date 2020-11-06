Safaree Samuels Apologizes & Says “I’m Not A Bachelor & I Love My Wife”, After Announcing Previously He Was Single
Update #2 (November 6th): Safaree Samuels has taken to social media, seemingly apologizing for his post and noting that he loves his wife and child. He captioned his post:
A man is nothing without his family. Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there
Safaree Samuels posted a message on Instagram declaring himself single on November 4th. In the image, he posed shirtless next to a luxury orange car with an orange umbrella. He also tagged Divorce Court.
He captioned it:
“BACHELOR?? Ending 2020 right ??”
He also tweeted on November 4th:
“I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you Steve Jobs”
He then followed up with:
“Biggest Regret”
and then tweeted:
“Pathetic”
Meanwhile, Erica Mena seemingly responded to her estranged husband’s tweets. She posted a picture on Instagram and Twitter in an all-black suit shirtless with tennish shoes. She captioned it:
“No cocky $h**, ain’t too many like me. ? Like I do every year ?? Nov 8 count down.”
“Scorpio stings are the most beautiful pain.”
Later on in the day, she also posted a picture of her baby girl Safire Majesty, born February 2nd.
It’s the first time a picture has been released of the child. Erica and Safaree announced they were a couple in November 2018. They got engaged on December 24th, 2018, and were married on October 7th. The two are also not following each other on Instagram, but they are on Twitter.
