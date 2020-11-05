Entertainment

Safaree Confirms Erica Mena Divorce Rumors – Claims Hes SINGLE!!

November 6, 2020
Safaree Confirms Erica Mena Divorce Rumors - Says Hes SINGLE!!

Safaree chose to Instagram to allow his fans know he has broken from wife, Erica Mena. 

The fact television star posted an image of himselfbare-chested alongside among the rides. He also wrote,”BACHELOR! ENDING 2020 RIGHT!” — tagging Divorce Court from the pic.

Safaree additionally occurred to Twitter and lost a few mysterious messages but quite clearly about his own spouse.

Largest sorrow. Pathetic. I believe that the block attribute within the iPhone is the very best feature. It brings such peace and calmness. Wonderful way to maintain jack away. Thanks, Steve Jobs!!”

SAFAREE SAMUELS & ERICA MENA GRILLING

Does that imply Safaree has obstructed Erica, who’s also the mother of the kid, Safire?

Once Safaree submitted the picture, estranged wife, Erica, additionally depended on social websites using a concept of her own.

“You’ll have everything you want on your lifetime, zero limits. But there is 1 catch: you need to feel great. Scorpio Season 2020 In Motion!”

Have a peek at her response below.

