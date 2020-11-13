Safaree Accused Of Beating Wife Erica Mena Following Pic Leaks: He’s Responds!!

Safaree Samuels along with Erica Mena’s union is apparently in a really rocky location. Two weeks before, the couple ceased after each other on Instagram, also Erica altered her title to the social networking stage out of”Erica Mena Samuels” to only”Erica Mena.”

However, the few appeared to have grown through that tough patch – and a week, it seemed they were back together. They published this movie, revealing themselves like a happy pair.

But a new picture showing Erica having a busted lip is inducing individuals to speculate if there might have been national violence happening in their property.

Safaree came out immediately to dispel the rumors. He states Erica’s lip was broken because she had been”lit” and unintentionally hurt herself. As of today, MTO News does not have any reason to think that whatever occurred between them- besides that which Safaree states.

However, remember both Erica and Safaree are accused before, of becoming violent with a spouse. Back in 2011, rap celebrity Nicki Minaj accused Safaree of attacking her during a 9-1-1 telephone.

That stated, Nicki never pressed prices on Safaree, also Safaree afterwards told Reuters that Nicki was not telling the truth throughout the telephone.

Erica additionally has a dust along with a former fan. She was captured on camera beating her baby’s dad in Miami though the incident happened nearly a decade back: