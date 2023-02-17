The Unexpected Death Of Sadie Loza, What Happened To Her?

Wiki about Sadie Raine Loza: Sadie Raine Loza was a 15-year-old California girl known for her love of music, dance, and fashion. She was reality TV star Audrina Patridge’s niece. Sadie Raine Loza, reality TV star Audrina Patridge’s 15-year-old niece, died on February 12, 2023, leaving her family and loved ones sad. Sadie Raine Loza, the 15-year-old niece of reality television star Audrina Patridge, died on February 14, 2023. She is her mother’s eldest daughter. Sadie Raine Loza was born on the 22nd of January, 2008. California is where she was born. She recently turned 15 years old. Capricorn is her astrological sign. She died at a young age on February 14, 2023.

Sadie Raine Loza’s cause of death

Casey Loza announced the death of her daughter, Sadie Raine Loza, on her Instagram account on February 14, 2023. Sadie was 15 years old, having turned 15 on January 22, 2023. Casey said that Sadie had passed from this world to the next, but her memory would live on. Casey mentioned that her daughter used to remind her of the first law of thermodynamics, which states that energy cannot be generated or destroyed but can be changed into a different form.

She found solace in the notion that change is a more positive word than death. She feels Sadie’s story will save many lives. Audrina Patridge, best known for her role on the reality TV show The Hills, also conveyed her condolences on Instagram. She dedicated a tribute to her late niece, and writing about it makes her a heartthrob.

She hopes it isn’t a permanent goodbye, but the prospect of having to say goodbye for the time being is the most difficult. Casey and Audrina have not revealed the cause of Sadie’s death, and there is no evidence from Casey’s recent social media posts that Sadie had a long-term illness.

Sadie’s family and siblings

Sadie Raine Loza was born to her parents on January 22, 2008. Aaron Hershman is her father’s name, and Casey Loza is her mother’s. Her mother previously had a relationship with Aaron Hershman. Casey Loza is currently married to Kyle Loza, a motocross racer. She has a 12-year-old brother named Sam Draven and a 3-year-old sister named Vallon Soza. He’ll be four years old soon. Her mother’s eldest daughter was. Her mother mentioned something about the child blowing out her candles.

