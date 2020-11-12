Sada Baby Slams T.I. Over Atlanta Violence Post

Rapper Sada Baby is the latest celeb to burst T.I. over his current remarks about violence in Atlanta.

“He explained what he said then he attempted to recant and state it was not about Von but when it was not about Von that you coulda waited’til second week to make this article,” he explained. “I have love for T.I.. We kick itwe cool. But specific sh*t, he could have waited to post ”

“Atlanta is a gorgeous progressive city full of black excellence,” T.I. composed from the since-deleted post. “We uplift every other & triumph together. Quit coming to kill each other. This shit is performed.”

The caption of this article read:”Manage YOUR beefs at YOUR city. Thx Ahead of Time.”

King Von, a Chicago native, has been captured and killed beyond this Monaco Hookah Lounge at Atlanta last Friday. There’s speculation that the shootout was between his team and associates of all Quando Rando’s entourage. Quando hasn’t reacted to the allegations.