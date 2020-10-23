White House security is looking Fairly lax in Brand New video Demonstrating Sacha Baron Cohen‘s’Borat’ costar Readily gaining Entry and coming in feet of President Trump.

Trump quite cautious who he allowed into his occasions and home. No more Covid test required – Top 5! Pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020 @BoratSagdiyev

The footage is composed of Maria Bakalova — that performs Borat’s daughter at the recently released sequel — also reveals her acquiring a tour of the White House media briefing area by OANN reporter Chanel Rion. It seems Rion, a normal member of the WH Press Corps, along with her socket were duped a month to becoming Maria on the White House motives .

There is even footage of Maria in feet of POTUS in a reception to Trump assistants back in February at Phoenix — and now there she has seen vibration Donald Trump Jr.‘s hand. She was blond at that moment.

BTW… Maria gaining entry to the White House Isn’t from the newly-released movie, but it also calls into serious question that the safety measures set up at 1600 Penn.. Sacha asserts Maria was not assessed to get a credential, nor didn’t got a COVID-19 evaluation.

Her White House trip came after her infamous experience with Rudy Giuliani, that had been filmed/entrapped in a resort room scene… that is from the film .