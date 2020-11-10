Sabrina Parr Speaks Out Following Dumping Lamar Odom

Sabrina Parr, the ex-fiance of Lamar Odom, published a message for her Instagram days following ditching him.

It appears she believes that Lamar might have taken her for granted.

“Girls go through a lot & we’re anticipated not to fold! We’re arguable the most populous & penalizing species on this world! ,” she composed Instagram.

“But do not you dare undervalue your self! You KNOW that you are! You understand what you are made from! You understand what you are really capable of!” She lasted. “Deep in the gut, you understand just what you would like and exactly what you really deserve. Make all adjustments you want to make before you receive that! And bear in mind, there’s nothing more precious than your reassurance!”

Sabrina declared to her supporters a week which she’d parted ways with the former NBA star. She seemed to allude to Lamar’s dependence struggles. She told supporters she couldn’t be with him till he obtained the assistance he wants.

SABRINA PARR & LAMAR ODOM ON INSTAGRAM

Lamar hasn’t spoken about his separation with Sabrina.