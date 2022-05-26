Sable Wrestler Net Worth: Journey of This Celebrity from Bottom to Top!

Rena Marlette Lesnar (née Greek, previously Mero; born August 8, 1968) is an American model, actress, and retired professional wrestler better known by her stage name Sable. She is well recognized for her time in the WWE. In 1996, she started working with WWE. She acquired a lot of fame as Sable. Sable became the second WWF Women’s Champion when the title was reintroduced in the promotion following feuds with Luna Vachon and Jacqueline. Following her departure from the corporation, she launched a $110 million lawsuit against it, alleging sexual harassment and hazardous working conditions.

She returned to WWE in 2003 and was involved in a rivalry with Torrie Wilson as well as a storyline as Vince McMahon’s mistress. She resigned from the firm in 2004 to spend more time with her family. She is regarded as a sex icon outside of wrestling and has appeared on the cover of Playboy three times. The April 1999 edition of Playboy, which featured her on the cover, was one of the best-selling issues in the magazine’s history. She has appeared in the film Corky Romano and has acted as a guest star on various television shows, including Pacific Blue.

Early Years

Rena Greek was born in the Florida city of Jacksonville.

She was an energetic young woman who enjoyed sports including gymnastics, horseback riding, and softball. Did she become a model in 1990 after winning her first beauty contest at the age of twelve, working for firms such as L’Oréal, Pepsi, and Guess?

Sable $10 Million in Net Worth

Sable’s net worth is unknown. Sable has a net worth of $10 million as an American model, actress, and former professional wrestler. Sable was born in August 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida. She debuted in the WWE in 1996 and was the company’s second female champion. She quit WWE and launched a $110 million lawsuit against them, citing sexual harassment and hazardous working conditions.

She returned to WWE but took a break to be with her family. Sable has been three times on the cover of Playboy magazine. She has acted in the films Corky Romano, The Final Victim, and Slaves of the Realm as an actor. Sable has also featured in episodes of Pacific Blue, First Wave, and Relic Hunter, among other shows. From 1994 until 2004, she was married to wrestler Marc Mero, who trained her, then in 2006, she married Brock Lesnar. Pepsi, L’Oréal, and Guess? were among the brands for which she modeled.

Brock Lesnar, Sable’s spouse

Brock Lesnar is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of sports. He was an expert in a variety of sports.

Lesnar entered professional wrestling in 2000 after a successful amateur wrestling career. He made his WWE debut in the year 2002. Lesnar won the WWE Championship three times in just two years with the company.

Lesnar subsequently left the company and competed in a number of Japanese promotions before deciding to try his hand at MMA. He had also briefly played in the National Football League (NFL).

Lesnar made his MMA debut in 2007, and the UFC snatched him up after only one bout (which he won). Lesnar won the UFC heavyweight belt in only his third bout. Due to diverticulitis, his UFC career was cut short.

After that, Lesnar returned to the WWE, where he had a lengthy and successful run that lasted until 2020. He is now unemployed.

After being engaged twice, Sable married Brock Lesnar on May 6, 2006. Lesnar and Sable have a ten-year age gap (Sable is 10 years elder than Lesnar).

Modeling Career in Its Early Stages

She won her first beauty contest at the age of twelve, which inspired her to pursue a modeling career. She began modeling in 1990 and has worked for firms such as Guess?, Pepsi, and L’Oréal.

Children

Mariah Richardson is her firstborn child from her first marriage.

Brock Lesnar, too, has blessed her with two boys. Turk Lesnar, her first son, was born on June 3, 2009. Greek and Brock welcomed their second son, Duke Lesnar, on July 21, 2010. The couple is really happy together, and Greek has always put her family first. When Lesnar announced her retirement from WWE, she stated that she did so to devote more time to her family and personal life. Her spouse has two children from a previous relationship with a fitness model. Nicole McClain is a model and actress.

named Lesnar, Mya Lynn & Luke Lesnar

Career as A Wrestler

Greek made her World Wrestling Federation (WWF) debut as Sable at WrestleMania XII in March 1996. At WrestleMania XII, her then-real-life husband Marc Mero made his debut as “Wildman,” and the two began a new storyline. Marc Mero became enraged after witnessing Sable being abused by Helmsley backstage, prompting him to assault Helmsley. After that, until his accident in 1997, Sable served as a manager for Mero. Mero grew enraged when her then-real-life spouse was injured, and she became famous on her own. When she returned, Mero became enraged and began refusing Sable any limelight, as well as mistreating her.

Following this, the two began feuding with Goldust and Luna Vachon, with Sable surprising everyone by giving Goldust a superkick and dropping a “Sable Bomb,” a release powerbomb, on Luna. She finished the bout with a TKO and pinning of Luna. She met Luna at the following pay-per-view event, Unforgiven, but was defeated due to Marc Mero’s distraction.

By kicking Mero in the crotch and using a Sable Bomb, she was able to exact vengeance. Sable had a dispute with Jacqueline after Mero revealed her as his new manager. She beat Jacqueline in a bikini contest at Fully Loaded in July 1998 while wearing hand imprints painted on her bare breasts.