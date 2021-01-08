Ryanair hits out at Dublin for not shutting Northern Eire border

Ryanair has slammed the Irish Govt for not closing the border with Northern Ireland, whilst intensely limiting flights to other nations.

he Irish airline will run “number of, if any, flights” to and from the United kingdom and Eire from January 21, immediately after far more limitations had been put in spot in the countries.

It claimed that new rules meant it would “drastically reduce its flight schedules” from January 21.

It now expects to carry underneath 1.25 million travellers this thirty day period, and claimed visitors could possibly fall to as low as 500,000 travellers in February and March.

“Ryanair will considerably slice its flight schedules from 21 January, which will outcome in handful of, if any, flights getting operated to/from Ireland or the British isles from the end of Jan until finally such time as these draconian travel limitations are removed,” the business explained in a statement.

It extra: “All consumers affected by these more flight cancellations and further more travel limits will obtain email messages advising them of their entitlements of cost-free moves and/or refunds later currently.”

Ryanair criticised Dublin for preserving open up the border with Northern Eire, regardless of limitations on flights in other places.

A spokesperson explained: “Ireland’s Covid-19 travel constraints are currently the most stringent in Europe, and so these new flight limits are inexplicable and ineffective when Eire proceeds to operate an open border involving the Republic and the North of Ireland.

“Considering that Ireland’s 3rd lockdown will not get rid of the Covid virus, there is an onus on the Irish governing administration to speed up the rollout of vaccines, and the reality that the Danish federal government, with a very similar five million population, has previously vaccinated 10 occasions additional citizens than Ireland displays that emergency action is required in Eire.”

Yesterday, Ryanair revealed to shareholders it expects to have amongst 26m and 30m travellers in the 12 months to March, which will make up the firm’s financial yr. It is a downgrade from its earlier estimates of less than 35m passengers.

