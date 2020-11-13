NEW YORK – Ryan Tepera?

Baseball enthusiasts really like to argue over who ought to win huge awards. However there probably wasn’t any disagreement regarding the strangest name on the listing of gamers becoming NL MVP votes Thursday.

This has been Tepera, the Chicago Cubs reliever that was 0-1 with a 3. 92 ERA throughout the virus-shortened season.

The 33-year old righty obtained one 10th-place vote for a single stage, making him tied to 18th in the NL balloting, much behind champion Freddie Freeman. However, that is more assistance compared to the likes of Bryce Harper, Jacob deGrom and Nolan Arenado attracted since they have closed.

Tepera struck 31 at 20 2/3 innings over 21 matches, and also pitched in the play for the Cubs.

Turns out there has been a very simple excuse for its vote. It ended up being a mix-up — just one which did not influence the results at all.

“I supposed to strike Trea Turner and believed I’d,” longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch author Rick Hummel explained.

Fondly known as”The Commish” by his peers, Hummel at 2006 acquired the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s award for excellence that’s presented through the Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies.

Hummel stated he planned to click Turner’s title onto a drop-down listing, but characters he inadvertently clicked Tepera. Turner, the Washington shortstop, completed alone in seventh location.

“I have to have double-checked it,” Hummel said.

