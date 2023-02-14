Tragic Death Of Eminem’s Stunt Double Ryan Shepard: Cause Of Death

In the early 2000s, Ryan Shepard worked as Eminem’s stunt double. He also served as the rapper’s photo double and stand-in. He appeared at the MTV Movie Awards as Rap Boy, the rapper’s superhero avatar. According to his LinkedIn page, Ryan was Eminem’s stunt double on the rapper’s Anger Management Tour in 2002. He was also on stage during the rapper’s 2003 Japan and Europe tour. He also appeared as Eminem’s double in D12’s “Purple Hills” music video. Shepard’s brother told TMZ that his brother was an intelligent man. He worked for Disney as a mechanical ride engineer. He also worked as a test automation engineer for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Ryan Shepard’s cause of death

According to the Kennewick Police Department in Washington, Ryan Shepard, who served as the rapper’s stunt double and stand-in for many years, died on Jan. 31 after being hit by a truck. He was 40. According to a police news bulletin on Facebook, the fatal incident occurred near a T-shaped crossroads, where Shepard stepped onto the road and was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound.

Shepard was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. According to police, the truck driver remained at the scene and was not inebriated at the time of the crash. An investigation is now underway.

Shepard worked as Eminem’s body double in several productions in the early 2000s, including D12’s music video for “Purple Hills” and as the emcee’s superhero alter ego Rap Boy at his 2002 MTV Movie Awards performance. Shepard also served as a stunt double on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour’s North American, European, and Japanese legs.

Shepard leaves behind two children, ages seven and eleven, according to TMZ, which confirmed the news with Shepard’s brother Kyle. Shepard collaborated with the Grammy Award-winning rapper for a total of four years.

Did Ryan have any children?

Ryan Shepard was survived by two children, ages 11 and 7. Kyle Shepard created a Facebook memorial page where his friends and family may share their recollections of the late stunt double. Ryan spent his entire life working on a comic book called Southern California Surfer Bats. To commemorate Ryan’s life, a loved one gives the first issue to Ryan’s friends, families, and supporters.