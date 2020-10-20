Ryan Seacrest’s Coronavirus Test Results Are In

Ryan Seacrest was analyzed for Coronavirus later coming back with symptoms and has been made to remain home from Live! ) Using Kelly & Ryan for 2 days for this.

Based on Individuals, he”needed a minimum coughout of precaution needed to ensure that he had a negative evaluation prior to heading back , that he failed.”

Kelly made the statement that Ryan was analyzed and they were anticipating results.

About Instagram, the series declared that Ryan tested negative! ) “UPDATE: Great news. . Evaluation came back and he is negative! Ryan will return ! ,” they published on the accounts.

Here is actually the second time in a couple of months that lovers were worried for Ryan‘s wellness after there were no rumors that he had a possible stroke. )