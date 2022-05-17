Ryan Seacrest Net Worth: Early Life, Personal Life, Career, and Everything You Need to Know

Ryan John Seacrest was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 24, 1974. He was born and reared in the Georgia town of Dunwoody.

Ryan used to have a lot of fun with a toy microphone when he was younger. He interned at the radio station WSTR-FM while a student at Dunwoody High School.

When the DJ called in sick, Seacrest had his first chance to be on the radio. He did so well that the station gave him the weekend overnight shift.

Seacrest garnered Emmy Award nominations for American Idol from 2004 to 2013, winning in 2010. He was nominated again in 2012. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2010 for producing Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, for which he won. For his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he was also nominated for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2018.

Ryan Seacrest Net Worth :

$450 Million

How Much Money Does Ryan Seacrest Make?

Ryan Seacrest has a net worth of $450 million and is an American radio broadcaster, television host, producer, and entrepreneur. Ryan’s entertainment and entrepreneurial empire brings in $60 to $80 million per year. As the host of “American Idol,” Seacrest became a household name. He currently hosts the syndicated countdown show “American Top 40” and the iHeartMedia morning radio show “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” on KIIS-FM. In May 2017, he began co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” He is the executive producer of a variety of popular reality series behind the scenes, including “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and its several spinoffs.

Early Years

Constance Marie Seacrest, a homemaker, and Gary Lee Seacrest, a real estate lawyer, gave birth to Ryan John Seacrest on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His father served in the US Army as a lieutenant, and his grandfather was a major general.

When he was 16 years old, he got an internship at Atlanta’s 94.1 WSTR. He graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1992 and went on to study journalism at the University of Georgia. He dropped out of university at the age of 19 and moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Seacrest received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Career

In 1993, Ryan hosted the first season of ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge. In “The Final Proof,” Seacrest played the host of the phony game show Lover’s Lane on Beverly Hills, 90210.

He hosted three children’s game shows from 1994 to 1996: Gladiators 2000, Wild Animal Games, and Click. Seacrest also presented the NBC Saturday Night Movie. He hosted Ultimate Revenge, a reality television show that ran on TNN from 2001 to 2003.

American Idol was co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman in 2002. In 2003, he hosted the spin-off show American Juniors. In 2009, he signed a $45 million deal with CKX to host American Idol. He reportedly signed a multi-year contract worth more than $10 million.

In 2004, Seacrest became the host of the American Top 40 radio show. Since 2017, he has been broadcasting from a studio at WABC-TV in New York City. In 2018, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation named him one of the 16th Annual Giants of Broadcasting.

After Rick Dees retired from KIIS-morning FM, Seacrest took over as host. Premiere and iHeartMedia, the parent company of KIIS, renewed their contract through 2025 in 2021.

Seacrest’s three-year hosting deal with E! included executive producing credits on a number of series, including E! News and the network’s red carpet coverage. In the same year, Seacrest created Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP), and Comcast enjoyed first-look rights to all RSP shows until 2012. RSP was acquired by Clear Channel in early 2012 for a minority stake, however, the company no longer has a first-look deal with any network.

He became a trustee of the Paley Center for Media’s Board of Trustees in 2018.

Private Life

Seacrest revealed his two-year on-again, off-again romance with model Sara Jean Underwood on The Howard Stern Show in 2009. In 2010, Julianne Hough, a professional dancer, actress, and singer who appeared on Dancing with the Stars, began dating him.

In 2017, Seacrest began dating model Shayna Taylor, and the couple split up in 2020. In 2017, a former E! wardrobe stylist reported that Seacrest was the target of a sexual harassment inquiry. In 2018, the claims were investigated, and it was decided that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims.

Given a Daily Television Show

When Seacrest began anchoring On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, a syndicated daytime television talk show, in early 2004, his schedule got even hectic. To one interviewer, he described the show’s core audience as young adults who had grown up watching MTV’s Total Request Live and were now ready for more mature entertainment. The show featured entertainment news, in-studio performances by celebrities such as Missy Elliott (1972–), and live performances outside the studio at the Hollywood & Highland complex in Los Angeles, a tourist hotspot. The host also joked around with visitors such as Donald Trump (1946–) and transitioned to stories from the show’s remote correspondents. Seacrest’s new studio, which cost an estimated $10 million, was erected by Fox Television for his television and radio show of the same name. Seacrest was thought to earn roughly the same amount of money each year at the time.

Seacrest began anchoring the weekly radio show American Top 40 about the same time that his new television show debuted. He took over for veteran presenter Casey Kasem (1932–), who had retired from the top-rated weekly chart hits countdown show broadcast on hundreds of radio stations across the country. When Seacrest was younger, Kasem and Dick Clark (1929–), host of the weekly music show American Bandstand from 1956 to 1987, were two of his radio inspirations. When Seacrest sought Clark for career advice, Clark reminded him how much the industry had changed over the years. Clark believed that having a share of the ownership pie was crucial, therefore Seacrest secured a slice of the ownership pie for the televised On-Air. He told De Vries that he thought it would become “a brand name that could last forever.” “So, while the show may be called ‘On Air’ in 20 years and hosted by someone else, I can still create it. Because, let’s face it, you never know how long someone will welcome you into their home.”

In the Hollywood Hills, Seacrest owns a three-story Italianate mansion. In 2003, he began dating actress and singer Shana Wall, putting an end to long-running suspicions regarding his sexual orientation. In interviews, he easily admitted to having “metrosexual” tendencies, a term used in 2003 to describe straight men who possessed some of the swagger associated with gay men. Seacrest used to talk about getting his eyebrows waxed on his L.A. radio show long before the word “metrosexual” became popular. He once admitted to celebrity Paris Hilton that his flatiron was a prized asset in his home. He asked Entertainment Weekly journalist Nicholas Fonseca about his liking of hairstyling tools and well-tailored clothing, “What can I do about it?” “I could make up a story about hunting and camping, but it wouldn’t be me. Clothes? Shopping? That’s my kind of stuff!”