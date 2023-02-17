The End of an Era: Ryan Seacrest Bids Farewell to ‘Live’ as Mark Consuelos to Join Kelly Ripa!

Kelly Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan, and he will be replaced by a recognisable face.

The veteran broadcaster, who joined the syndicated ABC daytime programme in 2017, announced his departure from the show on Thursday. He has plans to return to the west coast this spring in time for the Los Angeles American Idol live concerts.

A permanent replacement for Seacrest will be Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos. The programme will now be known as Live with Kelly and Mark.

On the programme, Seacrest said that the choice to leave was “difficult, tough” and “bittersweet.”

He kept his promise to Ripa. The 48-year-old Seacrest said in a statement that working with Kelly over the past six years has been “a dream job” and “one of the joys of my career.” Despite the fact that we will always be a part of each other’s life, I will miss spending my mornings with her. She has been an excellent friend, partner, and confidante.

Also Read: Breaking the Stigma: John Fetterman Seeks Help for Depression

We’ve built memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most remarkable individuals, and received the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers throughout America, he said. “I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the whole team and crew. It’s been a fun journey, and I’m eager to hand the reins over to Kelly’s “actual” husband, Mark.

On the programme, 52-year-old Ripa expressed her love for her friendship with Seacrest and referred to him as a “dear, dear friend.”

According to a statement she released, “I’m very glad to have spent the last six years beside my good buddy of too many decades to list and will miss starting my days with Ryan.” Ryan is unique in his enthusiasm, passion, and love of entertainment.

During Thursday’s broadcast, she added, “On behalf of all of us, I can’t thank you enough.” “Nobody else is like you. Nobody is truly capable of what you accomplish. Both in real life and on television, I know you. I only say this about a select few people: you get what you see. This is a decent man; it is not an act. You never cease to impress me.”

Since she started the programme in 2001, Ripa has collaborated with three different co-hosts. She debuted in 2001 opposite Regis Philbin, taking Kathie Lee Gifford’s place when she left the series they both helped make a national success.

After sharing a 10th-anniversary celebration with Ripa, Philbin announced his resignation from Live. His final performance was in November 2011 (Philbin died in July 2020 at the age of 88).

From that point on, Michael Strahan took over as host. He did so from September 2012 to April 2016, when it was revealed he will quit Live to work full-time for Good Morning America. About a year after that, Seacrest made his debut.

The radio personality initially agreed to host the programme for three years but stayed on for six instead. She also joined as an executive producer.

Conseulos, who has been married to Ripa since 1996, has occasionally filled in as a guest presenter throughout the years, notably when Seacrest was gone filming Idol.

Mark has been a long-time favourite guest presenter among the audience, according to a statement from Gelman. We think it’s really amazing that he’s joining the programme, and we think the audience will agree.

Although saying goodbye is never easy, Gelman continued, “We look forward to welcoming Ryan back on a frequent basis.”

Also Read: Unraveling the Mystery: Are Johnny and Avery Still Together?

Weekdays are when Live with Kelly and Ryan airs (check local listings).