Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney possess Wrexham football team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would be the owners of Wrexham football team.

Ryan Reynolds

The’Deadpool’ celebrity along with also the’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ celebrity are the owners of National League club following Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted in favour of this movement. From this 2000 associates, 1,809 accepted the choice and wanted the owners”the best of fortune charge”. Just 26 were contrary to whilst nine selected to abstain.

A movie was shared to the club Twitter, together with the caption:”A message in the owners-elect… Welcome to Wrexham AFC, respectively @RMcElhenney along with @VancityReynolds… #WxmAFC (sic)”

Rob stated:”Into the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for the faith and confidence in us”

Whilst Ryan added:”We’re humbled and we’re getting to work”

And in a statement, the hope supported the takeover”subject to closing agreement”.

Confirming the purchase, they included:”Subject to closing arrangement, league and FA affirmation – that the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will require 100percent management of Wrexham Football Club in the WST. Both parties will proceed with all of the details of the takeover, and we’ll upgrade Wrexham fans when we could.”

Ryan and Rob had formerly laid their plans to get the team – that was fan-owned because 2011 – throughout a digital assistants’ trust assembly in early November.

Ryan stated:”We wish to be in the Racecourse Ground as far as you can — as many matches as I can create. We would like to get a pint together with the lovers. You are going to be fed up ! We are interested in being good ambassadors for your clubto present the club into the planet and become a worldwide force”