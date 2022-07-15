Ryan Gosling Thanks His Mother For Teaching Him To Respect Women On The Set!

For the women in his life, Ryan Gosling stands up for them!

Alfre Woodard, the actor’s co-star in The Gray Man, commended him at the movie’s premiere for standing up for and advocating for women on the set. So who does the 41-year-old celebrity attribute this quality too?

He revealed to ET’s Lauren Zima at the movie’s premiere on Wednesday, “My mum.”

Woodard described how she saw Gosling stand up for Ana de Armas as they were filming a scene. She told ET, “I mean, he is a person that looks out for women. Every time she [de Armas] asked a question, said anything or made a suggestion, and then it sort of went around the entire set, everyone had an opinion, [but Ryan] always said, “I’m with Ana on this.”

Ana De Armas mirrored the emotions of her co-star, saying that she was relieved to know that Gosling had her back on set.

Because of how much she admired Ryan, she exclaimed, “That makes me happy.” I recall that when I first arrived in Los Angeles, I didn’t really speak English well and I had just gotten my agency. I had no way to communicate at the moment, so I simply memorized the phrase, “I just want Ryan [Gosling’s] career.” Watch this right now! It’s hilarious.

The actor gave Julia Butters, a 13-year-old actress, advice on how to be a kid star while they were filming, but he made note that she already had a wealth of filmmaking experience to impart.

Gosling remarked, “She had a terrific team of people behind her and she did a great job. “Do you know she’s also a filmmaker, I assume? She was displaying the movies she was producing when the Russos first met me and introduced me to her. She approached it from the standpoint of a filmmaker.

Of course, Gosling’s home is also full of strong women. Esmeralda, age 7, and Amada, age 6, live with the actor and his longtime companion Eva Mendes.

The Gray Man, which also features Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page, will be available on Netflix on July 22 and in cinemas on Friday.