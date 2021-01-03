Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell Stay Reaction: King Ry WINS in spherical 7, Brit ‘heartbroken’ at defeat

SPERM WAIL

BOXING presenter Kate Abdo had lovers in stitches past night time immediately after telling Ryan Garcia’s dad he has ‘good sperm’.

The DAZN host, 39, was masking previous night’s WBC earth title eliminator between the American prospect and Luke Campbell in Dallas.

That bout, which Garcia, 22, gained by seventh-round knockout immediately after a brutal overall body shot, was the most important occasion.

But also on the undercard was young brother Sean, 20, who took his report to 6- with a vast majority conclusion above Rene Marquez in their four-round light-weight bout.

Involving the two fights Kate was joined by the pair’s very pleased father Henry to examine his good offspring.

But her introduction to the beaming dad left followers surprised and amused in equal measure.