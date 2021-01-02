Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell LIVE RESULTS: UK start time, DAZN live stream, TV channel info

FIGHT NIGHT IS HERE!

Luke Campbell is loving the underdog tag on his US mission to upset the new American golden boy.

Oscar De La Hoya protege Ryan Garcia, 22, has 7.8m Instagram followers banking on him snatching the lightweight baton from Hull’s 33-year-old 2012 Olympic winner TONIGHT.

Campbell, who needs to win in Dallas, Texas to bank himself a third world title shot, is as wide as 3-1 to bring a win back from cowboy country.

But Cool Hand wants to leave the bookies and judges empty handed by scorching the red-hot prospect with a knockout performance on the road.

After making the 9st 9lbs limit, Campbell said: “I feel good, this is the opportunity I have been waiting for for a long time.

“I have been sparring world class opponents and performing well so I am ready to go.

“I have been the underdog my whole career, from my amateur days. It doesn’t bother me, I like the position of underdog.”

When asked if he could trust the officials to score rounds fairly, he said: “I just view it as me winning every round and taking it out of the judges’ hands.

“Can I win a decision in Texas? We will soon find out won’t we.”