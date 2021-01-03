Ryan Garcia stops Luke Campbell soon after early knockdown to turn into WBC interim light-weight champion

yan Garcia fought back from an early knockdown to quit Britain’s Luke Campbell and claim the vacant WBC interim lightweight title in Dallas.

Highly-rated American Garcia was floored for the very first time in his 21-combat profession with all-around 90 seconds remaining in the second round of Saturday night’s eagerly-anticipated clash at the American Airlines Centre just after being caught flush by a enormous still left hand.

Even so, the 22-year-old confirmed large resilience to recover from that unfamiliar setback and deliver a timely reminder of his possess formidable energy as he went on to seal an outstanding seventh-round stoppage.

It was a thunderous still left-handed shot beneath the ribs that ultimately did for Campbell and sent the 2012 Olympic gold medalist sinking to his knees – a punch reminiscent of the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who was at ringside and celebrated with teaching associate Garcia immediately after his victory.

The undefeated Garcia is now the required challenger for Devin Haney’s WBC light-weight crown, though there will also be increasing clamour for ‘The Flash’ to combat Gervonta Davis up coming.

“Devin Haney’s heading to be that opponent, of course I want to battle him,” Garcia instructed DAZN immediately after his victory over Campbell, with Haney also in the crowd.