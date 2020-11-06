Ryan Dorsey Jokes Son Josey Can Be’Learning How To Count Votes’ At New Update Months Following Naya Rivera’s Death

Naya Rivera‘s kid is really growing up before our eyes!

At the months after the Glee celebrity’s tragic departure, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey proceeds to talk about the occasional upgrade about 5-year-old Josey! )

On Thursdaythe celebrity uploaded a new photograph of their youthful boy Instagram Stories, revealing him figuring out math problems on a chalkboard. The 37-year old captioned his article with a rather related reference, composing:

“Learning how to draw votes”

Ryan was allegedly agreeing in the presidential elections in which ballots continue to be counted in a number of nations, as outcomes have been close to call a winner! Ch-ch-check outside Josey figuring out if Joe Biden or Donald Trump is at the guide (below). LOLz!

(c) Ryan Dorsey/Instagram Story

Send Josey into Nevada!!!

But all jokes aside, it is good to learn how Naya’s kid is performing as he adjusts to his new ordinary of living with only his daddy and his uncle Nickayla Rivera. We are wanting them all the very best! And we understand the late celebrity would be so joyful!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Ryan Dorsey/Instagram]