Ryan Dorsey, Glee Alums Share Tributes on What Would Have Been Naya RIvera’s 34th Birthday

Several “Glee” alums honored their late mate and co-star, as perfectly.

Sharing a wonderful black-and-white image of their family members in happier instances, Ryan Dorsey honored his late ex-spouse Naya Rivera on what would have been her 34th birthday.

In the impression shared to his Instagram page, Naya and Ryan are smiling, doting new parents with their lovely infant boy Josey, now 5.

Dorsey captioned the wonderful instant, “Just as surreal as it is true that you’re gone. If that makes perception, but none of this nonetheless tends to make any sense…34..I could just hear you expressing “Ah, I am old AF now!” Ha…Relaxation simple aged woman…❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️”

Heather Morris joined in the throngs of supporters sharing their enjoy in the remarks, adding, “Really like you both of those so significantly.”

Heather, who formulated a intimate connection with Naya’s Santana on “Glee” and remained one particular of her closest pals after the demonstrate went off the air, shared her personal tribute to Naya, as nicely.

Also in black and white, Heather’s tribute confirmed a picture of the pair holding hands and puckering kisses toward 1 a different.

“Satisfied Birthday my angel. I cannot generate a sappy monologue simply because it is just way too hard,” she captioned the impression. “But I enjoy you and I simply cannot explain how significantly I miss you.”

Naya died tragically on July 8, 2020 in a boating incident even though swimming with then-four-calendar year-aged Josey. He was identified on your own on the boat, with authorities think her last act was to help save his existence. Her physique was identified five days afterwards.

You can see extra “Glee” alum tributes for Naya down below:

Jenna Ushkowitz

Chord Overstreet

