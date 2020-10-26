Russell Wilson Yells His’Queen’ A Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Ciara!
The singer, mom of 3, also businesswoman, that flipped 35 on Sunday (Oct. 25), obtained a heartfelt birthday desire within an Instagram article in her spouse Russell Wilson.
“My Queen,” that the Seattle Seahawk quarterback writes. “You’re everything a guy, husband, lover, friend, daddy, a household, and our children could ever ask for! You’re Heaven sent. You’ve changed my life for the better”
There’s nothing this super mother cannot perform, as she increases Sienna Princess, 3, Future Zahir, 6, and also 3-month-old Grow, in addition to her hard-hitting private coaching sessions, even while tackling charity events .
Continuing his birthday style, Wilson continued:”You, my Queen, would be the most adoring mother to our lovely 3 infants. I’m thankful for the way you always adore. Jesus has anointed you in the crown of the head into the souls of the feet. You’ve shifted generations together with your songs, your dancing, company, and also your influence for a female on the planet.”
