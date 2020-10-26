Russell Wilson Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Ciara

Russell Wilson understands the way to honor his own queen.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gushed over spouse Ciara on her 35past birthday. Russell published a pic about Instagram of this”Level Up” singer hugging their kid Sienna, 3, along with her son Future Wilburn, 6, in her prior relationship with rapper Future.

“My Queen. You’re everything a guy, husband, lover, friend, daddy, a household, and our children could ever ask for! You’re Heaven sent,” Russell wrote in the caption. “You’ve changed my life for the greater. You, my Queen, would be the most adoring mother to our lovely 3 infants. I’m thankful for the way you always adore. Jesus has anointed you by the crown of the head into the souls of the feet. You’ve shifted generations together with your songs, your dancing, company, along with your influence for a girl across the world. But despite all that… the very best thing about it’s the way you always create our loved ones laugh and grin from ear to ear.”