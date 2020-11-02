Russ claims Drake Is the sole Rapper On His Degree

Russ is not low on confidence, and also through a current livestream stated he considers Drake is the only rapper in his degree.

“There is 1 rapper who will fuck together and it is Drake,” he explained. “That is it. No rapper can provide you’Losing Control,”’MVP’ and ‘Greatest on Earth’ except Drake. And the distinction isI create this shit so that is a completely new level”

He commented in a post in DJ Akademiks, clarifying his remarks:

“Never stated nothin bout’finest’. Was talkin moreso regarding talent and flexibility. And yea, additionally producin a few songs..drakes that the [GOAT] tho duh lol. Additionally, you’re likely to believe you are good lol if more folks had my optimism more folks may get what they want outta life also,” he explained.

Is Russ appropriate? Can he be talented as adaptable as Drake, or is he hitting?

