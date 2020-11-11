Entertainment

Rupert Grint Joins Instagram To Share Initial Pic Of Daughter Wednesday!

November 11, 2020
Rupert Grint is formally on the’g — and he has made one particular debut!

The Harry Potter star eventually united Instagram on Tuesday to discuss the fist photograph of his or her Georgina Groome‘s 6-month-old daughter Wednesday! ) It is all about time!

Captioning a photograph (above) of him holding just the small while she wore a pink blouse, the 32-year old celebrity composed:

“Hey Instagram… just 10 years , but I am. Grint about the Gram! Here to present you to Wednesday G. Grint. Remain protected, Rupert.”

Better late than never!

Oddly, his very first article was bombarded with well-wishes — such as a remark from fellow Hogwarts alum Tom Felton, that composed:

“Welcome Weasley, it is all about time. Enjoy to Wednesday xx”

For what it is worth, it appears like Rupert’s making up for missing he has 1.3 million followers and counting!

Ch-ch-check his entire article (below).

Welcome to Insta, Ron!

