Rupert Everett Measures Outside with Longtime Boyfriend After He Wants to Get Married!

Rupert Everett continues to be together with his longtime partner Henrique for more than ten years, but we very seldom find them together!

The 61-year old celebrity was seen getting lunch together with Henrique on Friday (October 23) in the restaurant Il Bolognese at Rome, Italy.

Rupert and Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, who have been seen carrying their pet for a walk following the dinner date.

At a recent interview,” Rupert stated that heor #8217;d prefer to have married after being in a connection 11 years. )

“In fact, I would not mind getting married today. Yes. I would marry my boyfriend. Though I’d just have a couple of people to my marriage,” & #8221; Rupert stated. He thinks he’ll be the one to suggest since he’# & s 8220;the person considering it,” ” however also stated Henrique “doesn’t understand ” regarding the thought. He probably does !

Rupert lately demonstrated why among his former buddies, who’s among the most well-known women on earth, no longer bothers him.