RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Ellie Diamond however operates at McDonalds forward of sequence 2 debut

Drag Race United kingdom series 2 star Ellie Diamond has revealed she is preserving it humble ahead of her Tv debut and even now jogging shifts at McDonalds.

The Dundee queen is about to dazzle us with her make-up appears to be as part of the new line-up getting to the stage for the initial time this Thursday.

But she’s not forgetting her roots at very good ol’ Maccas, and ahead of the show’s launch, appeared at a Zoom push occasion dressed up like Ronald McDonald in honour of the job that’s kept her afloat about the past yr.

Speaking about practically not offering up the working day job just yet, Ellie, serious title Elliot Glen, mentioned: ‘I do perform [at McDonald’s]. They have been beautiful to me these past pair of months.

‘With lockdown and quarantine, I’ve been fortuitous to be ready to have a position continue to going.’

Ellie has been branded the ‘baby queen’ as a person of the youngest stars in this year’s collection – but she reminded viewers not to let that be taken for granted.

‘I’m self-produced. In Scotland, I never genuinely have that significantly income to set to drags to make incredible costumes and appears, but I’m still capable to do that,’ she said, proudly revealing most of her outfits are sewn and built herself.

Drag Race British isles will seem somewhat diverse this year many thanks to coronavirus – with only four of the 10 episodes getting filmed prior to the lockdown took result for the 1st time.

Ellie and the 11 other contestants will be battling it out for UK’s next at any time drag celebrity – signing up for Liverpool’s The Vivienne in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame.

We have currently observed the 1st episode and, we can guarantee you, it is not just one to overlook – setting up with a two-glance manner runway and a Wimbledon-themed challenge with additional ball gags than you can shake a racquet at.

RuPaul’s Drag Race United kingdom launches Thursday at 7pm on BBC iPlayer (British isles) and WOW Presents (in other international locations).

