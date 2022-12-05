Ru Paul Net Worth: How Much He Makes Through Drag Race!

Born on November 17, 1960, RuPaul Andre Charles is an American drag queen, television personality, musician, actor, and model. His stage name is RuPaul. He has won numerous honors, including 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, three GLAAD Media Awards, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and a Tony Award. He is most known for creating, hosting, and judging the reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race. The “Queen of Drag” is called.

What Is the Worth of Rupaul?

RuPaul Charles has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It seems appropriate, especially considering that Fortune has dubbed him the “most renowned drag queen” in the world.

Regarding His Estate

According to the Los Angeles Times, RuPaul is the proud owner of a massive 10,000-square-foot Beverly Hills property valued at $13.7 million. The vast home also features a spa, gazebo, pool, and lovely landscape.

It appears that the drag king is leading the ideal life, and all we can conclude is that she is the owner of everything.

From RuPaul’s Drag Race, how Much Money Does He Make?

RuPaul reportedly made $50,000 every Drag Race episode, according to a 2013 TV Guide article. In the past, Drag Race produced nine to sixteen episodes per season, so in a good year, RuPaul would earn about $800,000 for serving as the show’s host, chief judge, and mentor. She is also listed as a producer on the program. But back then, when Drag Race aired on Logo rather than VH1, that was RuPaul’s pay. How much Ru makes per episode is still unknown.

In a 2017 interview with Time, RuPaul discussed how RuPaul’s Drag Race helped drag become more widely known in the US. “I believe it has made a breakthrough with a lot of people, but the critical mass hasn’t really made a breakthrough and can’t make a breakthrough because it would require the critical mass to look at themselves with X-ray eyes and understand who they are beyond what is written on their driver’s license. And for the critical mass, that is a big ask,” she stated at the time. The majority of individuals are unaware that consciousness extends beyond thoughts.

Drag is the physical representation of realizing who we are, she continued. Without a better expression, we may say that we are nothing more than God enjoying pleasure while experiencing life as a human. Drag takes it — Oh, I can do whatever I want? to the next level. You certainly can! Most individuals believe that they must select one thing and devote their entire lives to it.

RuPaul also mentioned how when RuPaul’s Drag Race originally debuted in 2009, attitudes toward drag were very different. Drag had likely been more underground when our show began than it had been in at least 40 years because of the Bush age of terror, 9/11, and other events that were incredibly bad for drag. “When our show first debuted, it was a part of this larger trend, this opening up that accompanied Obama and so many other things globally that were open; it wasn’t responsible for it, but it was part of it,” she added.

In a previous interview, RuPaul also explained to Oprah Winfrey why she became interested in drag in the first place. I knew show business would be my career because, as you know, I’m a show-off and an opportunist,” she remarked. “I had no idea how it would operate, but I maintained an open mind. Once I started playing in bands in Atlanta, drag kind of just happened to us. It was punk rock, complete with combat boots and smeared lipstick, which is very dissimilar to the kind I do now. But the response I received from folks in drag let me know I had influence.

She also outlined the reasons why drag has gained such a following, particularly among younger generations. There is a different type of young person out there. The youngsters who attend our DragCon convention are intelligent. They essentially have a new belief system that is wholly contemporary. Our program addresses that progressive voice. They believe they can do it after watching the children on our show triumph over challenges, she added.

Early Years and Professional Beginnings

On November 17, 1960, RuPaul Andre Charles, better known by his stage name, was born in San Diego, California. His sisters’ number three. He and his siblings moved to reside with their mother, Ernestine “Tony” Charles, following their parents’ divorce in 1967.

RuPaul relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, with his sister Renettea when he was fifteen years old to pursue a career in the performing arts. He worked at the renowned Plaza Theatre while struggling as a musician and filmmaker in the 1980s. He sang locally, either on his own or in support of Glen Meadmore at venues like the Celebrity Club. His big break came in 1989 when he was hired as an extra to dance in the B-52s’ “Love Shack” music video.