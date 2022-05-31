Rune Girlfriend: Is Holger Rune Single? Check Latest Updates in 2022

Holger Rune, the world No. 40, is progressively turning heads with his outstanding achievements on the Tour. Rune is one of the many young players that have risen on the Tour in recent seasons.

The 19-year-old is already Denmark’s top-ranked player, with no other singles player in the Top-300 other than the teenager. Rune is a junior Grand Slam winner, having won the 2019 French Open Junior singles championship. He is also the ITF’s World No. 1 junior, having won four titles from seven finals in ITF tournaments and five victories from six ATP Challenger finals.

The Danish youth earned his first ATP Tour championship in the 2022 Munich Open, which was held on clay courts, where he overcame top-seeded and then-World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the second round and went on to win the tournament without dropping a set. Rune’s victory in Munich made him the third-youngest Tour level champion in history, and only the second man in the Open Era following Guillermo Perez-Roldan, who won his first championship at the age of 17 in Munich.

The next year, Roldan successfully defended his championship, and in 1988, he was ranked first and second on the list of the youngest Tour level champions. In the 2022 edition of the French Open, Rune made his debut and advanced to the fourth round.

Is Holger Rune Still Looking for Love?

Holger Rune has kept the identity of his girlfriend a secret. He keeps a low profile in public and rarely speaks to the media about his personal life. As a result, we know very little about Holger’s present and past relationships.

Who Is Holger Rune’s Boyfriend? Alma Rune’s Relationships

The sister of Holger Rune piques curiosity about her beloved and romantic life. Alma is commonly linked to the people she works with for her modeling career. Additionally, because she is related to one of the most well-known tennis players in the world today, it is inevitable that her personal life is scrutinized.

A brief look at her Instagram and other social media accounts, however, reveals that she keeps her personal life secret. There isn’t a single person she could date in the future.

She is more concerned with her professional image than with her personal life, and she avoids discussing her sexual connections. She might be in a relationship that she doesn’t want the world to know about, or she could be single at the moment. The latter theory is more plausible because she is still young.

Alma Rune Has a Lot of Followers on Instagram.

The Instagram account of Alma Rune has a considerable following. She has approximately 10,000 followers and has 316 posts, with the majority of them being travel and modeling images.

@alma.rune, a model and famous sister, has 395 followers and can be found on Instagram with the username @alma.rune.

Relationship Status of Holger Rune

While Rune is quite active on social media, alerting his followers about his upcoming matches and the outcomes of the ones he has already participated in, the player appears to be single and not dating anybody. He is a straightforward individual who appears to be entirely focused on building a name for himself in the world of tennis, where he is rapidly climbing through the ranks.

Is Stefanos Tsitsipas in A Relationship with Alma Rune?

Ama Rune is not in a relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The legend began at the 2022 French Open when Stefanos faced Holger Rune, who was accompanied by his beautiful sister and mother during the matches.

Due to her exceptional beauty, Holger’s sister is usually the center of attention. The same thing happened in the most recent match, and fans started shipping these two criminally attractive dudes.

Tsitsipas is presently in a committed relationship with his girlfriend Theodora Petalas, who was born in Greece but now resides in London and works as a junior strategist for a branding and marketing agency, according to Tsitsipas’ LinkedIn page.

Petalas resided in New York City and attended NYU before starting her profession. She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and a master’s degree in science with a specialty in project management and technology.