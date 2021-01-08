Run The Jewels share ‘JU$T’ remix by What So Not

What So Not has collaborated with Operate The Jewels to remix the duo’s track ‘JU$T’, which also characteristics the abilities of Pharrell Williams and Zack De La Rocha.

The chance to remix the music attracted Australian producer What So Not – aka Christopher Emerson – for the reason that he sights Operate The Jewels as “one of the most exciting groups out there”.

In a push assertion, Emerson commented, “Starting as a bootleg, I was honoured to get the nod to put this history out, not only with RTJ, but also my childhood heroes Zack and Pharrell.”

Pay attention to What So Not’s remix of ‘JU$T’ beneath:

The unique edition of ‘JU$T’ featured on Run The Jewels’ broadly-acclaimed album ‘RTJ4’, which was called NME‘s Album of the 12 months at the stop of 2020.

Last yr, the duo teamed up with Royal Blood for a remix of ‘RTJ4’ cut ‘The Ground Below’, as perfectly as getting to be action figures for the cease-movement online video for one ‘Walking In The Snow’.

In 2020, What So Not introduced an indefinite “break from music”, citing the Australian bushfire disaster as the impetus. “It has me considering about what definitely issues in this earth & this existence,” Emerson wrote at the time.

The producer is established to show up at the likes of This That competition and Manufacturing facility Summer Festival in Australia this calendar year.