Run The Jewels introduction’No Save Stage’ video through Adult Swim festival

Run The Jewels have shared a brand new video to their single’No Save Stage’ — you may view it under.

The course, that’s the only rap duo’s first new material together because the launch earlier this season old’RTJ4′, came earlier this week (November 12).

READ MORE: Run The Jewels:”The planet’s gonna refresh and we’re gont burn off that motherfucker down”

‘No rescue Period’ was shared as a member of a new venture involving Run The Jewels along with the forthcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077, that is set for launch December 10, along with Killer Mike and El-P surfaced its classical music movie last night (November 14) throughout their set in the Adult Swim festival.

View the’No Save Period’ movie under.

Throughout their group in the Adult festival, which will be held throughout the weekend and also raising cash to the ACLU, Mike and El shared their partnership using Cyberpunk 2077 and also the way that it fed to the brand new path.

“I wanted to feel as if you can listen to the jam at a flying car, and also in exactly the exact same time have a challenging buttocks simply drum break feeling dip to get the specific reason I actually think hardcore dope rap is begging t be about later on,” El-P explained. “We had been hoping to cancel a picture, futuristic noise with something which was only gonna crack your throat once you discovered itand I believe we rather pulled off it.”

Mike added:”The attractiveness of video games and films and things is that you get to sort of suspend disbelief and inform your facts concerning that mythology,” Killer Mike added. “For quite real truth, at the USA, we are aware that medication is much better and cheaper for wealthy men and women.

“And we all are aware there are nations which exist today where poor individuals must sell kidneys to be able to sustain themselves. This game handles this very significant problem in a means that is entertaining; it is educated; it is dope — it makes you consider the what ifs.”

Elsewhere in the Adult Swim festival, Ariana Grande combined Thundercat to get a performance of’Them Changes’. “It feels just like Ariana and I’m permanently connected through Mac [Miller],” Thundercat explained,”and that is part of this recovery procedure.”