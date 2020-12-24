Run The Jewels become motion figures in teaser for ‘Walking In The Snow’ movie

Operate The Jewels have shared a teaser for their forthcoming ‘Walking In The Snow’ online video, which sees Killer Mike and El-P become motion figures – observe it beneath.

‘Walking In The Snow’ is taken from the duo’s the latest LP ‘RTJ4’, which was named NME‘s album of the calendar year for 2020 previously this thirty day period.

The new video for ‘Walking In The Snow’ is set to land upcoming 7 days (December 29), and the teaser takes the sort of a faux commercial, in which action figures of Mike and El are up for sale.

“If you like ‘RTJ4’, then you are gonna love RTJ action figures,” a voiceover claims, just before promising “catchphrases you love” and “multiple poses”.

Look at the ‘Walking In The Snow’ video teaser and get in line for the video premiere on YouTube down below.

12/29 9AM – Going for walks In The Snow ❄️ @youtubemusic https://t.co/MMhvQyh7jU pic.twitter.com/jZz6SryMcv

— Operate The Jewels (@runjewels) December 23, 2020

Reacting to news of successful NME‘s album of the calendar year award although on Zoom call, Killer Mike explained: “Get the fuck outta here! Which is amazing!” before EL-P quipped: “Suck our fucking dicks, Grammys!”

Producing about the record-topping ‘RTJ4’, NME‘s Carl Anka explained: “In a calendar year where by most of our social interactions transpired as a result of a display screen, RTJ4 felt like a wake-up punch to the confront and a shot of tequila from your reckless very best buddy.

“Rapper Killer Mike and producer/rapper El-P tore through law enforcement brutality, hatred-stoking media shops and white supremacists with gatling gun-stages of devastation across a propulsive, electrifying effort and hard work that was loud as cannons.

“It designed you want to dash into the not known. A whole lot of us screamed into our pillows in anger this yr, but Run The Jewels channelled that emotion to make an instantaneous rap traditional.”

Watch the duo’s reaction to winning the accolade in complete below:

Before this thirty day period (December 2), Operate The Jewels teamed up with Royal Blood on a new edition of ‘RTJ4’ observe ‘The Ground Below’.

“Royal Jewels is the greatest desire arrive legitimate state of affairs,” explained Royal Blood. “It’s an alliance we would like prolonged carries on.”