RTE apologises in excess of ‘blasphemous’ NYE sketch

State broadcaster RTE has issued an apology more than a sketch that ran as part of the station’s NYE Countdown Show.

he broadcaster said it acknowledged that viewers were being offended by the clip, which been given 600 problems and confronted criticism from Archbishop Eamon Martin, who claimed it was “deeply offensive and blasphemous”.

The programme, broadcast on RTE One on New Year’s Eve, featured a sketch by satirical group Waterford Whispers Information.

In it, a mocked-up news report showcasing previous RTE news presenter Aengus Mac Grianna claimed that God experienced been arrested around “sexual harassment scandals”.

1. I am stunned that producer/editor of ‘NYE Countdown Show’ @RTE @RTEOne didnât realise how deeply offensive was a mocking ‘news report’ accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip ought to be removed promptly & denounced by all people today of goodwill. — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) January 1, 2021

In a statement, a spokesman for the broadcaster stated: “RTE recognises that issues which can induce offence the natural way vary from particular person to man or woman, within comedy and satire in individual.

“Having reviewed the comments and problems obtained up to this stage, RTE needs to apologise to those people who have been offended by the segment.

“The formal complaints obtained by RTE are currently being entered into our issues technique and will be responded to in accordance with the relevant statutory system.”

Mr Martin, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, denounced the sketch in a assertion on Twitter on Friday.

He described the sketch as “deeply offensive”, “outrageous” and “insulting to all Catholics and Christians”.

He wrote: “I am shocked that producer/editor of ‘NYE Countdown Show’ @RTE @RTEOne did not realise how deeply offensive was a mocking ‘news report’ accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip really should be taken out right away & denounced by all folks of goodwill.

“To broadcast these a deeply offensive and blasphemous clip about God & Our Blessed Mother Mary throughout the Christmas period on ‘NYE Countdown Show’ on @RTE, @RTEOne & on Eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mom of God is insulting to all Catholics and Christians.”

The archbishop tagged the RTE director common Dee Forbes in his tweets.

In the sketch, Mr Mac Grianna reads a mocked-up information tale in which God has been arrested more than “ongoing sexual harassment scandals”.

He mentioned: “The five-billion 12 months-outdated stood accused of forcing himself on a youthful center-jap migrant and allegedly impregnating her in opposition to her will, just before being sentenced to two a long time in jail, with the final 24 months suspended.”

A male dressed as God is observed getting led absent by a member of the gardai, and is listened to shouting: “It was 2,000 many years ago.”

The sketch ran as element of RTE’s NYE Countdown exhibit, which was presented by Kathryn Thomas and comedian Deirdre O’Kane.

Visitors provided musicians Sharon Shannon and Jerry Fish, comic Pat Shortt and GAA correspondent Marty Morrisey.

The programme also featured a overall performance from Riverdance.

