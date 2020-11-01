Royce Da 5’9 responded in disbelief to this information which Lil Wayne openly endorsed President Donald Trump to get re-election at the approaching presidential elections. He explained:

“This ai not the Iconic Genius that stated. And I Quotation’Bitch, actual G’z movement in silence just like lasagna’…. Nope. I rebuke you, Satan… Stay away out of our [GOATS’]. . And Wayne would have NEVER worn a top into the White House.”

On Thursday, Wayne shared an image of himself standing together with the present president, as well as the caption:

“Only had a fantastic meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus. Regardless of what he has done so much with criminal investigation, the platinum program will provide the community actual possession. He listened to what we needed to say now and ensured he can and will do it.”

Lil Wayne combines the likes of Ice Cube, along with Lil Generator demonstrating service for Trump. The election is less than a week off.