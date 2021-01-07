Royal Navy fleet of above 20 warships to challenge China’s dominance in Far East

A ROYAL Navy fleet of a lot more than 20 warships is set to be primarily based abroad in a challenge to China’s dominance.

The strike team — which includes an plane provider, 5 new frigates and a nuclear sub — is planned by naval Top rated Brass as section of a “more lasting presence in the Much East”.

2

In accordance to a briefing doc, they would be based in Japan from 2023 in “far reaching strategies to remodel the fleet and satisfy new threats around the world”.

Warrant Officer Mick Turnbull, the fleet commander’s suitable-hand man, disclosed five new frigates will be centered abroad.

In a speech to vets, he also reported new patrol ships HMS Tamar and Spey had been because of to relocate to the Much East up coming yr.

Sister ship HMS Trent will be primarily based in Gibraltar to operate off West Africa.

Most current LOCK & Law Lockdown 3 voted by Parliament – as MPs demand regulations lifted soon after 13m jabbed MAGA MAYHEM Trump mob tear gassed right after storming Capitol & girl shot dead in bloody riot CRACKDOWN Masked cops handcuff protesters & arrest OAP, 94, in Covid crackdown Huge MAC & FINES Four mates on way to McDonald’s fined £200 every single for breaking Covid rules Discover OLIVIA Hunt for woman, 14, who ran off with boy & remaining observe to toss family ‘off scent’ SAVAGE SLAUGHTER Woman murdered as boyfriend is raped & killed in horrific honour killing

The MoD mentioned the speech protected how the Navy “might build above the coming years”.

A spokesman extra: “It does not characterize any coverage conclusions on exactly where or when certain ships will be primarily based.”

New £3billion plane provider HMS Queen Elizabeth is because of to sail as a result of the South China Sea on her initial operation this calendar year.

2

Received a story? RING The Solar on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] isles