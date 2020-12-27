Royal Mail’s to start with Specific Stamps challenge of 2021 celebrates our Nationwide Parks

ROYAL Mail has disclosed its 1st Particular Stamps situation of 2021.

The collection celebrates the 70th anniversary of Britain’s initial Nationwide Parks.

10

It functions 10 out of the 15 Nationwide Parks in the United kingdom together with the Peak District, Lake District and Snowdonia.

National Parks make up 10 for every cent of England, Scotland and Wales and were made to open up up the countryside to ‘ordinary people’.

Philip Parker, a spokesman from Royal Mail, claimed: “We are proud to be ready to share the elegance of these parks on stamps at a time when so lots of of us have had our vacation limited.”

The stamps will be offered on the internet and at 7,000 Publish Workplaces throughout the United kingdom from the 14 January 2021.

