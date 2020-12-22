Royal Mail suspends deliveries to mainland Europe due to mutant coronavirus pressure

The firm reported it was also going through delays to Canada and Turkey, both of which had been outlined as part of its “on suspension” record.

In a assertion on its site, Royal Mail stated: “We are doing work to hold as many global mail services jogging as feasible supplied the current limitations close to air, highway, ferry and coach movements from the British isles.

“Royal Mail has temporarily suspended all mail solutions to Europe, with the exception of the Republic of Ireland. We are retaining the situation underneath shut and consistent evaluate.”

The organization reported it was monitoring the “fast-moving condition” on an hourly foundation, incorporating: “We’re… ready to open our products and services as shortly as we are equipped to when the constraints have been lifted.

“We carry on to examine all selections. We are on top of that enduring delays to Canada and Turkey as air potential is seriously minimal.

"We are doing the job with our airline and postal/courier companions across the globe to manage products and services, even so delays ought to be envisioned."

Royal Mail also said it could not ensure exclusive shipping and delivery products posted on Wednesday (December 23) would arrive just before Xmas due to the effect of the new coronavirus restrictions.