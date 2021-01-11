Royal Mail names NHS Test and Trace app manager Thompson as upcoming chief govt

Royal Mail has appointed the manager of the NHS Exam and Trace app, Simon Thompson, as its future main executive.

he corporation told buyers that the former Ocado govt, who has been taking care of director of the NHS Exam and Trace application through the pandemic, will get up the purpose with speedy impact.

It arrives virtually 8 months following preceding manager Rico Back introduced his departure from the postal giant after considerably less than two a long time at the helm.

Mr Thompson’s appointment arrives after a tumultuous 12 months for Royal Mail, which previous month agreed a fork out deal with the Conversation Personnel Union (CWU), ending a two-yr dispute.

The transfer is part of a raft of management alterations which also sees Keith Williams, who had led the organization as government chairman since May perhaps, go into a non-executive purpose.

Royal Mail claimed Martin Seidenberg, chief govt of logistics firm GLS, will be a part of the board from April.

Mr Thompson explained: “Against the backdrop of a complicated yr, our colleagues have as soon as yet again demonstrated the a must have provider they offer for our communities up and down the country.

“Looking ahead, we want to build on the terrific have faith in we have on the doorstep. We require to build a razor-sharp target on the shopper, producing positive our products and services are delivering accurately what our shoppers want and want. And we will need to check out new possibilities for advancement.

“We now have a special prospect to increase our business, and I glance ahead to doing work with our colleagues and stakeholders to just take this great company forward.”

Mr Williams reported: “Royal Mail in the British isles is in a period of time of substantial transition and requires to go rapidly, put the consumer at the coronary heart of everything we do, and adapt our enterprise to greater serve modifying purchaser wants.

“Simon has been a non-govt director of the group because November 2017 and currently has important information of the group and its operations.

“He also has a wealth of working experience, the two in digital transformation and client practical experience, and is ideally placed to direct the possibility to mature and extend our United kingdom parcels company and to fulfill our customers’ requirements throughout equally letters and parcels.”

PA