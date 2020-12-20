Roy Keane tells Scott McTominay exactly where he can improve after Person Utd smash Leeds

Scott McTominay scored a brace as Manchester United recorded a thrilling 6-2 victory over Leeds United at Outdated Trafford, but Roy Keane has comprehensive the key places of the midfielder’s video game he could continue to enhance on.

The Red Devils made a no cost-flowing attacking show as they took gain of their opposition’s expansive design which remaining plenty of holes at the back.

McTominay was especially dominant in the center of the park suitable from kick-off and discovered the back of the internet two times inside of the to start with a few minutes of the game.

Even further plans from Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof gave United a 4- direct in advance of the Whites bought one again late in the 1st fifty percent with Liam Cooper heading in from a corner.

Daniel James manufactured it 5 right after 66 minutes and Fernandes gained his brace from the penalty place to wrap up all a few details for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aspect.

Leeds grabbed a consolation aim with Stuart Dallas’ curling work from outside the house the box, but it was also minimal, far too late.

Speaking on Sky Sports just after the match on Sunday, Keane praised McTominay’s leading overall performance but admitted he wants to move the ball forward a lot more often and strengthen his goalscoring report.

‘He’s 24, he’s experienced and he’s a superior form, he’s played a lot of game titles at the top rated degree, he’s performed in one or two diverse roles as nicely for the national workforce,’ the Manchester United legend claimed.

‘Your to start with selection for a midfielder is constantly can I move it ahead? I assume he requirements to do a lot more of that, it was certainly a nice working day for him, it’s a huge pitch, Leeds have been heading man-for-person and gave him that opportunity.

‘We see a lot of groups it’s about possession and tippy-tappy soccer but as a midfielder, if there’s space in front of you, just operate.

‘Soccer’s a functioning match and we observed that these days, it was a perfect sport for him plenty of room and he held it easy and the kid’s maturing quite, pretty nicely I do like the glance of him.

‘He’ll possibly have to have to increase much more of program on his stats and aims but his job in the crew frequently has been defending a back four that is form of dodgy, effectively is dodgy.’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also lavished praise on McTominay’s attacking show just after the match, branding the Scotland worldwide a ‘physical monster’.

‘Scott utilised to be a striker as a child,’ Solskjaer instructed BBC Radio 5 Dwell. ‘He is a physical monster – he can earn in the air, he wins deal with, but he’s so potent and he’s speedy as properly.

‘He just ran into the house that we hoped he would get and it was excellent perform by the other players to develop the space and great finishes.

‘I have to quit Scott from undertaking that occasionally – he is an attacking midfielder by nature. But when he sees house in entrance of him, why end him? But he’s fantastic at shielding his again four.’

